Family receives check to help pay off son's cochlear implant

Nicholas' cochlear implant sits on the right side of his head (Source: WALB)

The Second Brigade Motorcycle club presents the check to Nicholas and his family. (Source: WALB)

Joe and Nick Ball show off their tattoo and actual cochlear implants (Source: WALB)

A Leesburg family is $4,000 closer to paying off their child's multi-thousand dollar medical bill.

The Ball family is filled with even more joy just two days before Christmas.

Nicholas Ball had to get a cochlear implant, costing thousands of dollars.

Saturday afternoon, a local motorcycle club met with Nicholas and his family to help give the gift of hearing this holiday season.

"Bottom line after all expenses to raise $4,229 and 70 cents toward your bill," announced Ron Benson, with the Second Brigade Motorcycle Club.

12-year-old Nicholas Ball and his family are a few thousand dollars closer to paying off Nick's cochlear implant.

It's all thanks to the Second Brigade Motorcycle club as they presented a check to the Ball family at the Harley Davidson Motorcycle Store in Tifton.

"Well, especially this time of year it's truly a blessing. You know, for a motorcycle club to take time of their own, coming from other parts of Georgia, to ride, just for a child they didn't even know," said Joseph Ball, Nick's dad.

Joe Ball said when his son was born, he had a stroke that caused a lot of mental defects.

It left the family with six surgeries and countless bills, that included a bill for a cochlear implant he got in March.

Altogether, the Ball family was $156,000 thousand dollars in medical debt.

But, through many donations, the monetary burden has lessened each day.

"Then our debt will be down to $57,000," laughed Ball.

Family members said they are grateful Nick has been able to better learn how to speak.

And his dad has been there every supporting him, in every way he can, including getting a tattoo.

"The learning process is not just for him, it's kind of for all of us to learn to communicate with him and teach him how to communicate with others. And it's been a good journey," explained Ball, "It's a long road, but he is gradually making that progress with each step he does daily. I mean he is doing real good."

Now Nick's dad said that once the one on his right side is paid off, they plan to get another cochlear implant on the left side.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.