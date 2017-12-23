Former Cook High football player killed in armed robbery attempt in College Park

Police say the owner of a liquor store in College Park was killed Friday after an attempted robbery.

The incident occurred at the liquor store in the 5000 block of Old National Highway.

Police say 19-year-old Brandon Doe of Sparks, Georgia entered the store with a gun and told everyone to get down. The owner Tea Mo, 55, who was behind the register, produced his own gun, which resulted in a shootout between the owner and suspect.

Both Mo and Doe were killed.

Mashona Robers, 35, an employee, was also shot. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Cook High School's football coach has confirmed with us that Doe is a former Hornets football player.

Back in June, the Cook County Sheriff's Office arrested Doe and another Cook High football player in connection to an armed robbery.

Doe was facing charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

He was one of the top-ranked running backs in the state last year, rushing for over 3-thousand yards.

The coach says Doe was not enrolled in school this year and did not play for the team this year.

