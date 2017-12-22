Kids at Phoebe get surprise from Santa, AFD delivers presents

It's the third annual event where firefighters dress up as superheroes and deliver presents to kids. (Source: WALB)

Several kids at Phoebe Putney Hospital got a special surprise from Santa.

On Friday night, firefighters with Albany Fire Department (AFD) and Santa Claus paid a visit to kids in the Pediatric Unit.

It's the third annual event where firefighters dress up as superheroes and deliver presents to kids.

This year, six kids will spend Christmas in the hospital.

"On Christmas day when you're going to be in the hospital, just to have Santa and the fire department, and just to get a gift and it's a surprise to them too. So just the smile on their face, and the joy that we bring, it means a lot to us," said AFD Deputy Chief Sebon Burns.

The Albany Fire Department has delivered presents to several organizations in town.

Staff members were able to buy the gifts thanks to a donation from Albany Tech and funds raised from a mustache challenge that the department held in November.

