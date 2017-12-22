Packers integrate football players while preparing for Christmas Shootout

The Colquitt County Packers are just now getting their legs under them.

After a 4-4 start, the boy's team is preparing to host the 6th annual Vereen Christmas Shootout on Wednesday.

It'll be 3 games in 3 days and it couldn't have come at a better time.

"It's the last tune-up before region, getting ready," said head coach Andy Harden.

The team's slow start can be attributed to the 14 football players the basketball program had been missing due to the Packers making the football State championship game.

One of which is all-state point guard Cam Singletary, who was the top wide receiver scoring 11 touchdowns and amassing over 1,000 yards.

"Having him back is going to be a tremendous relief," said Harden.

Singletary is the floor general for the Packers. He stands just 5 foot 8, but is an explosive playmaker for a team that won 21 games last year.

"It's been fun coming back." Singeltary said just a week removed from his final football game. "This is like my first love, so it's really been fun getting back to the court and going back to the grind."

Cam was just one of about eight former football players who will be heavy rotation guys at the varsity level.

Head coach Andy Harden said for the first 8 games, the JV team was pretty much their varsity.

"We got a lot of minutes for a lot of young players which down the line is going to be an asset," said Harden.

Also an asset is what players like Cam picked up from the successful campaign on the gridiron.

Singletary admitted getting back into basketball shape will be a task, but some aspects from the field will translate to the hardwood.

"Football, it taught me more leadership, so I can come out here on the court and lead my team," said Singletary.

That's music to Harden's ears, who plans to build off last year's 2nd round exit in the playoffs.

"Exciting seeing if we can continue to do what we did last year but basketball is a chemistry game," said Harden. "We're going to have to find that chemistry again and when we do that, we'll make a run."

The Vereen Christmas shootout tips Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Colquitt County.

The boys team first game is Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. against Lafayette.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

