Lots of local foot traffic leading up to Christmas day

Christmas sales make up a large portion of annual profits for shops across South Georgia.

And, shop owners are seeing an increase in foot traffic in the days leading up to Monday.

Place on the Pointe in Albany has been in business for 32 years. Despite not having a website, the manager of the gift shop said they compete by offering great customer service.

She credits having long-time employees who work with customers over generations.

"We know you from when you got married, to when you had children, to you may be a grandmother by now. It's that hometown feeling that we offer," said Honey Bolton.

Bolton said Christmas sales make up a "huge chunk" of their annual sales.

