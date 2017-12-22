5 Albany teens facing charges for counterfeit money

Five minors, all from Albany, are facing charges after bringing counterfeit money to the Walmart on Ledo Road in Lee County.

According to Lee County Chief Deputy Lewis Harris, four 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old are being charged with forgery of the second degree (felony), two of the minors will also be charged with criminal trespassing for shooting at cars with pellet guns in the parking lot.

Harris said that some of the minors went into the store and purchased at least two pellet guns. Later, they went into the parking lot and shot at three vehicles with the pellet guns.

When deputies arrived on the scene, all five teens were taken into custody.

Deputies said they found $2,000 dollars in counterfeit money on the minors, all in $50 bills.

According to Harris, the two found with the pellet guns were the ones charged with criminal trespassing.

Because the forgery charge is a felony, all five will be taken to Lee County Jail to be processed. Harris said that if the teens do not have a criminal past, they could be released to their parent or guardian. If they do have a criminal background, they could be taken to the juvenile detention center.

More charges could be possible pending further investigation.

