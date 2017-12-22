South GA humane society wants justice for Noelle

The Humane Society of Valdosta Lowndes County is hoping to help save and find justice for a stray dog that officials said appears to have been starved nearly to death.

Now, the humane society wants justice for the dog, who they're calling Noelle, and a reward is being offered for information that leads to the identity and prosecution of the person or persons responsible.

According to a Facebook post by the humane society, Noelle should weigh about 35-40 pounds. However, she was found Friday morning weighing only 13 pounds.

The post continues to say that Noelle was already weak and can no longer hold herself up.

Animal Control officers and rescue veterinarians said they believe Noelle was kept in a crate too small for her and was starved.

The post says that when Noelle was picked up, she was covered in feces and urine burns from having to lay in it.

Now, the humane society is asking for help from anyone who may recognize her or know who she belonged to.

Noelle has been receiving IV fluids and nourishment, but the humane society said it's too soon to know if she'll make it.

In an earlier Facebook post, the humane society also asked for donations to help get Noelle the treatment she needs.

If you would like to make a donation, you can send money to the Humane Society of Valdosta Lowndes County's PayPal account, or call the Valdosta Animal Hospital at (229) 247-2133 and let them know you are making a donation to Noelle.

