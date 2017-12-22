4C Academy construction almost complete

Chris Hatcher is the CEO of the 4C Academy. (Source: WALB)

Construction crews have been putting in long hours to get the school finished. (Source: WALB)

Construction is near completion on the 4C Academy in Dougherty County.

Crews have been able to get a lot done since students have a break from school and not many people are in the building.

Much of the furniture was delivered last week.

The largest portion of the final work phase will be done by the first of the year.

And the final finishing touches are expected to be done for the second week of January.

"It's an exciting time for us but for particularly for our team members, our students because they've seen this construction the whole time they've been here. Now to see their labs is going to be a really exciting time for them," said CEO of the Academy Chris Hatcher.

Most intensive labs are in the new section of the building.

That includes the healthcare, aviation, graphics and film labs.

The completion of construction is perfect timing for students because they will begin starting courses where those labs are needed.

