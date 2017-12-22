GBI arrests man in statewide disabled, elder exploitation case

The home in Dougherty Co. that agents searched as part of the now statewide investigation into Oliver and Hunt. (Source: WALB)

Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have arrested a North Georgia man for his involvement in a statewide investigation of the exploitation of disabled or elderly people.

Harold Louis Hunt, 56, of Suwanee was arrested Friday after being charged by the Dougherty County Grand Jury for 17 counts.

Those counts were violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act; neglect to a disabled adult, elder person, or resident; exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult, elder person, or resident; and, operating an unlicensed personal care home.

This arrest comes after an investigation into Michelle Oliver, 39, who was arrested in September.

Officials searched homes Oliver was using as unlicensed personal care homes in Dougherty, Monroe and Bibb counties. During the searches, 14 people were rescued.

Oliver was charged with exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, and residents (felony); neglect of a disabled adult, elder person, and resident (felony); and for operating an unlicensed personal care home (misdemeanor).

Both Oliver and Hunt are charged with depriving the residents of healthcare, shelter, and necessary sustenance.

Officials said the two were exploiting the individuals financially. Hunt was acting as the payee for Social Security benefits and transferring the funds to Oliver's account.

The investigation is still active and more charges are expected. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the GBI office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.