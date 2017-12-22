Officials give holiday travel suggestions

Harris Blackwood is the Director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. (Source: WALB)

Drivers should take caution over the holiday work period. (Source: WALB)

Holiday travel is underway and the Governor's Office of Highway Safety is reminding drivers of the hazards on the roads.

AAA predicts 2.8 million Georgians will be traveling by car during the Christmas and New Year's holiday travel period which starts Saturday and runs through New Year's Day.

If you've got a long ride ahead, be sure to get enough sleep the night before.

Make sure everyone in the car is bucked in. If you get tired, take a break from driving.

Officials with the Governor's Office of Highway safety said a tired driver is never good.

"A lot of people try to cram a lot of driving into a weekend like this and driving drowsy is just as bad as driving drunk," explained the Director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety Harris Blackwood.

Georgia State Patrol troopers investigated 372 traffic crashes during the Christmas holiday weekend last year. During the 78-hour Christmas travel period, 11 people were killed on Georgia roads.

They are hoping that number decreases this year.

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety said while distracted driving is becoming a more frequent issue, drunk drivers are always a problem.

A recent supreme court decision said officers cannot coerce drivers to submit a breathalyzer test.

It's up to you, but the director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety said failure to take the test can result in penalties.

"An impaired driver is not only a danger, not only to the driver themselves but to others on the road. We're going to do everything in our power, especially during a holiday like this. We have two holidays back to back where alcohol is often involved. We want people to go and enjoy that but we want people to get home safely," said Blackwood.

Officials will also be looking for texting and driving. They said if you have someone in the car, let them text for you. If you are traveling by yourself, find a safe place to pull off the road to park.

