GOHS urges drivers to be cautious during busy holiday season

Make sure you are getting enough sleep before your big travel day. Source: WALB)

97.4 million Americans are projected to be traveling this holiday season. (Source: WALB)

With only days until Christmas, a lot of people will be hitting the roads.

Over 97 million Americans are projected to be traveling within the next few days.

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety is urging people to be cautious while driving during this travel time.

GOHS Director Harris Blackwood explained that compared to last year, deaths caused by crashes have declined by four percent, but the next two weekends will determine if Georgia can keep that statistic.

This weekend and the next is expected to be some of the most dangerous times to travel throughout the year.

The Georgia State Patrol will have extra patrols on the roads in an effort to reduce crashes during the two holiday weekends.

Albany's Post 40 Commander said troopers will be on the roads for speeders during the day.

And at night, they'll be setting up DUI enforcement checkpoints.

Last year, there were 479 DUI arrests in the state. And there were 16 fatalities over the course of both holidays.

"We'll be out on the roadways also looking for people driving impaired, that's our main goal during that time to get these impaired drivers off the road, because they're the main people out there killing people right now," said Post 40 Commander Sgt. First Class John Vanlandingham.

Officials remind you to remember the basics while traveling: have your seat belt on, do not get behind the wheel if you have had too much to drink, and make sure you are getting enough sleep before you start traveling.

"Make sure you're not tired. A lot of people try to cram a lot of driving into a weekend like this and driving drowsy is just as bad as driving drunk," said Blackwood.

Blackwood recommends that if you do find yourself getting tired, pull over and take a break, or figure out a way to divide your trip up instead of driving multiple hours straight.

