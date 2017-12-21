Best and brightest from across GA will focus on Albany in 2018

50 young leaders from across the state will be tasked with finding solutions to some of Dougherty County's most 'persistent problems'. (Source: WALB)

Albany will welcome 'Young Gamechangers' in January. (Source: WALB)

Albany is preparing to host some of Georgia's brightest young leaders in the new year.

The city of Albany is hosting the opening session for Georgia Forward's 'Young Game Changers'.

Fifty of Georgia's brightest minds under the age of 40 will be in Albany January 18.

The group is tasked with looking at Albany and Dougherty County's biggest problems and developing solutions.

They will work together through August to develop these ideas and then present their findings.

"You will start to see where those relationships and different backgrounds will really yield into something that is really exciting for us moving forward," said Albany Area Chamber CEO and President Barbara Rivera Holmes.

A third of the participants are from Albany, 1/3 is from greater Georgia and 1/3 is from Atlanta.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.