4 Little Free Libraries coming to Lee County

Lee County commissioners are reviewing a request to install a 'Little Free Library' at four locations in the community, including one at Cheshire Park.

The request comes from the Literate Lee team.

The libraries will be boxes stocked full of books that anyone can access 24-7.

Tanner Dziedzic, a junior at Lee County High, offered to build the libraries, and local art teacher Shawn Mays volunteered to paint them.

Griffin Lumber is providing the materials to build the Little Free Libraries and Mr. John Wanner, the LCHS Construction teacher is using this as a service project for his SkillsUSA students, who will pre-cut and pre-drill the kits.

Other Lee County students collected books earlier this year to stock the libraries.

Organizers plan to install the one at Cheshire Park sometime in January.

