New restaurant brings Philly-style seafood to Albany

They opened up a new seafood restaurant called A Little Taste of Philly -- with snow crabs, shrimp (grilled or fried), mussels and more on the menu. (Source: WALB)

They opened up a new seafood restaurant called A Little Taste of Philly, offering snow crabs, shrimp (grilled or fried), mussels and more on the menu.

It initially started as a food truck, but after much success, Co-Owner Keziah Wright said she decided to open a storefront on East Broad.

The co-owner is originally from Philadelphia and said she wanted to bring Philly's style of garlic flavored seafood to Albany.

"Our sauce is a big deal. Everybody loves our sauce. And we're happy that everyone loves it. It's homemade, it's only four people that know what's all in it so it's top secret," said Wright.

A Little Taste of Philly is located on the 800 block of East Broad.

They will also continue to bring out the food truck for special occasions and festivals.

The restaurant is open every day except for Tuesdays. Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 pm. Sundays 1 to 6 p.m.

