Packing up: Couple Colquitt Co. athletes sign early

There would be no waiting to sign from two Colquitt County Packers.

Defensive back Kaleb Dawson signed with Appalachian State and Quarterback Steven Krajewski signed with the University of Connecticut.

Dawson had 95 tackles and a pair of force fumbles for the packers defense.

"They had jumped onto me first and they had all the confidence in the world so I just said I might as well take a chance with them," said Dawson. "(I'll) Go all out and have a good chance to start too."

He'll remain in Gold and Black, and plans to fight for a starting spot next year with the Mountaineers.

Krajewski is heading north to join the Huskies.

"I fell in love with the campus, with the facilities. Obviously the return of coach Randy Edsall and coach Rhett Lashlee coming on to the program had a huge influence in my decision."

He threw for over 2,226 yards and 22 scores in his senior campaign that led to a state runner up finish.

