Phoebe educates moms on skin-to-skin contact with NICU babies

Staff at Phoebe Putney Hospital are educating new moms on the importance of skin-to-skin contact.

During this month, Phoebe is hosting a Kangaroo Care to promote skin-to-skin contact with NICU babies.

Staff said it helps stabilize the baby's vital signs, brain development, and breastfeeding.

Ideally, staff want immediate skin-to-skin contact between the mom and newborn.

But with NICU babies, it may be delayed until the baby has normal vitals.

One new mom calls her six-week-old son Emanuel, born at 2 pounds and 1 ounce, her rainbow baby and will do anything to see him healthy and strong.

"The skin-to-skin is something I've done every day since I've been able to hold him and I feel like it makes us closer. He just relaxes, and he just goes to sleep. I read to him every day. I tell him about my day like he's my best friend," said Jasmine Lumpkin.

Phoebe staff encourage new moms to have skin-to-skin contact with newborns for at least an hour every day.

They explained it should be done until the baby leaves the hospital.

If the baby's vitals are not stable, staff can teach moms how to do therapeutic touch which is similar to skin-to-skin contact.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.