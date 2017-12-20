UPS: 1 day left to get gifts delivered by Christmas

On Wednesday night, dozens of Albany residents rushed to the UPS store on Old Dawson Road to drop off last-minute packages. (Source: WALB)

South Georgians have only one day left to get their gifts delivered by Christmas. (Source: WALB)

On Wednesday night, dozens of Albany residents rushed to the UPS store on Old Dawson Road to drop off last-minute packages.

Staff said on Monday and Tuesday more than one thousand packages were shipped.

By Wednesday, about 180 customers dropped off more than 210 packages.

We spoke to one customer who was in town for work visiting from Philadelphia.

He hopes his packages arrive by Christmas but said he wasn't too worried if they didn't.

"Couple of people panicked, a couple of people want to make sure it got there. I tried to do it a guarantee, the guarantee wasn't there. So I did regular shipping. Some people are a little more worried. It is what it is," said Gil Blinebury.

Thursday is the last day to guarantee next-day air for a delivery by Friday.

The store hours of the UPS location on Old Dawson Road are from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The last pickup of packages is scheduled for 6 p.m.

