7 Lee Co. convenience stores cited for selling liquor to minors

The Lee County Sheriff's Office has a warning for convenience store owners after several of them were caught selling liquor to minors. (Source: WALB)

The Lee County Sheriff's Office has a warning for convenience store owners after several of them were caught selling liquor to minors.

Sheriff Reggie Rachals said out of the 22 convenience stores, seven clerks did not ask for ID or sold alcohol without checking ID.

And with dozens of convenience stores in Lee County, Sheriff Rachals said this was the highest number of stores caught red-handed.

Sheriff Rachals explained his deputies performed the two-day undercover operation last week after receiving numerous tips that alcohol was being sold to minors.

Sheriff Rachals said many of the convenience store owners were first-time offenders, but there were a few on the list who have violated the law in the past.

"I don't want it happening period because I don't think the underage people are responsible enough. You know you've got adults of age not responsible enough much less a person under 21," said Rachals.

The owners of the seven convenience stores were cited for the violation.

They are expected to go to court and a judge will determine the amount the owner will be fined.

The Lee County Inspection Office will decide whether to issue a warning or suspend the owner's liquor license.

Sheriff Rachals said store owners need to make sure their managers and clerks are correcting the problem and trained on the importance of checking IDs or risk losing their liquor license.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.