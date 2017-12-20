Charlie Thomas signed early with Georgia Tech

Charlie Thomas wasted no time inking his letter of intent to Georgia Tech in front of family and friends.

The Thomasville High School Safety was the lone Bulldog to sign early.

Thomas was a senior leader for Thomasville in their first region title since 2007, and most wins (12) since 1988.

He wants to keep bringing smiles to the faces of his fans out in Atlanta.

"It feels overwhelming really I'm just excited! I just want to make everybody happy in the end," said Thomas.

"It felt like the best fit for me academic-wise and athletic-wise."

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!