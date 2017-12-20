What a week! Lee's Solomon signs to Mercer days after title win

From state championship victory, to full-paid tuition in college--Lee County defensive back Kermit Solomon is heading up the interstate to Mercer University.

Solomon had 59 tackles, nine pass breakups and three interceptions in his senior campaign.

He's had nine career interceptions as a Trojan, but he said his decision was less about football and more about life aspirations.

"You can play football at any school, but if you want to further your education and be a better man, Mercer was the way to go," said Solomon.

Of course Solomon has the 6A state championship trophy on display at the signing.

He was the only Trojan to sign early, around a dozen are expected to sign in February.

