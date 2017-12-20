Home body: Clinch's McClelland inks with Bearcats from home

Charles McClelland held his signing day from his home in Homerville.

The Clinch County athlete made it official with the University of Cincinnati.

Fresh off the Panthers winning the GHSA Single-A Public State Championship Friday night, McClelland held a quiet signing amongst family and friends.

Two of his dreams came true in a matter of 5 days.

"I always dreamed about it, I would always play (NCAA football video games), and then dream of signing to a big school, and I finally did it," said McClelland.

The 2-time state champion ('15,'17) is optimistic about the future of the Bearcats.

"I just think they are building something. I just feel like I have a good chance of being a starter up there, because I plan on early enrolling this January, so I'll be up there January 6th."

That's one of the benefits of taking advantage of the early signing period.

