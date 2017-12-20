Too cool: Bainbridge's Dameon Pierce is chomping with the Gators

Bainbridge running back Dameon Pierce signed his letter of intent with Florida rocking the shades and the bow tie.

He rushed for 2,132 yards and 32 scores his senior season. He looks, and has played like he's SEC ready.

Pierce's 6,779 career rushing yards placing him 9th all-time in the state of Georgia. His 92 career touchdowns places him 8th.

Don't let the sunglasses fool you. His decorated high school career aside, he's prepared to put the hardhat on and start the process all over again in Gainsville.

"I played against some great players that hopefully I'll play against on them the next level as well." said Pierce. "As far as getting prepared, nothing can prepare me for college I just got to go down there and work hard."

Pierce wasn't the only Bearcat to sign early. His teammate Zyon McGee signed with Georgia Southern later in the afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!