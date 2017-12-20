Love at first sight: Tift's Bateman sings with Minnesota

Rashod Bateman will stick with football at Minnesota (Source: WALB)

Rashod Bateman holds all 3 career receiving records for Tift County (receptions, yards touchdowns), and his head coach Ashley Anders said his best football is still ahead of him.

That's bad news for teams in the Big 10 not named Minnesota.

Bateman signed early with the Golden Gophers.

The 6 foot 2 speedster is one of the crown jewels of the first ever top 25 Minnesota recruiting class.

Bateman committed in the Spring moments after head coach P.J. fleck offered him.

Over 20 schools including Georgia came calling after his breakout 21 touchdown senior season, but Bateman never wavered.

"I had always followed P.J. Fleck when he was at Western Michigan, but he (brought) his coach over to Minnesota and he came to me, and I was like, this is the coach I wanted to play for. I love his offense.," said Bateman.

"I love him as a person, I love what the whole coaching staff does, so it was a major key."

Bateman said they didn't recruit him, they built a relationship with him.

