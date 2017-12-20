NFL star brings Christmas to kids in Douglas

NFL football star Tyreek Hill came back to his hometown of Douglas Wednesday night to help kids get into the holiday spirit.

Pictures show the Kansas City Chief's star dressed as Santa Claus.

Hill came back into town for an event to give presents to kids in the city.

It was all apart of the toy distribution event at the Central Square Gym.

Hill and Douglas community members donated presents and gift cards for the event.

