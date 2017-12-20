Albany Boys & Girls Club kids get Christmas surprise from Kiwanis

Jason Belk is the Albany Area Boys and Girls Club Director. (Source: WALB)

Santa handed out gifts to kids at the Kiwanis International Meeting. (Source: WALB)

Santa came early for more than a dozen kids in Albany on Wednesday.

The Kiwanis International Club handed out presents to about 14 kids from the Albany Boys & Girls Club.

Members of the club shared a special lunch with the kids as well.

Each kid was given two presents to open.

All the gifts were selected specifically for each kid.

"At times they may have a great Christmas, they may not. But when people like the Kiwanis Club come out and do these things, it ensures that they have a great Christmas," said Albany Boys & Girls Club Director Jason Belk.

Kiwanis members said they enjoyed seeing the looks on the kids' faces when they opened the presents.

