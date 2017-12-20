Albany Boys & Girls Club kids get Christmas surprise from Kiwani - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany Boys & Girls Club kids get Christmas surprise from Kiwanis

Santa came early for more than a dozen kids in Albany on Wednesday. 

The Kiwanis International Club handed out presents to about 14 kids from the Albany Boys & Girls Club. 

Members of the club shared a special lunch with the kids as well. 

Each kid was given two presents to open. 

All the gifts were selected specifically for each kid. 

"At times they may have a great Christmas, they may not. But when people like the Kiwanis Club come out and do these things, it ensures that they have a great Christmas," said Albany Boys & Girls Club Director Jason Belk. 

Kiwanis members said they enjoyed seeing the looks on the kids' faces when they opened the presents. 

