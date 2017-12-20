Family asks for help solving nightclub murder

Family members grieve the loss of their loved one. (Source: WALB)

An Albany family is calling for witnesses to come forward about what happened on the night of their son's murder.

Travion Jones was killed outside an Albany nightclub back in October.

One arrest has been made in connection with the murder, the family believes more people should be behind bars.

With Christmas inching closer, the absence of a loved one is becoming harder to comprehend for this family.

"It's hard. It's really hard," said Jill Jones, Travion's mother.

Jill said her son was taken from her too soon. Travion was shot and killed outside the Sand Trap nightclub in late October of this year.

"I just wouldn't imagine that would happen," said Jill.

Albany Police charged Dominique Davis with murder about a week after Travion's death.

"I was like, 'Oh they got him,' but there are more people that haven't been arrested," explained Jill.

Travion's family said they were pleased with the work by the Albany Police Department of tracking down the suspected shooter. Now they want to see charges against the other people who may have helped.

"There's so many people that are involved in that situation that should have been arrested. And no one has been arrested," said Michael Wright, Travion's father.

Wright said police have video evidence showing other people played a part in the murder. Wright said he wants to see them punished too.

"If you can fight in Albany, at a club and not go to jail, what's the difference?" asked Wright.

Travion's girlfriend, as well as other relatives, have been helping one another through the grieving processes. Now they're asking for the public's help for information about the other people involved.

"I don't know what the circumstances are for not making them come forward, but we sure wish they would so we can get some closure to the situation," said Jill.

The investigation is still open. No other arrests have been made.

If you have any information about the events that played out on the night of Travion's murder, you are asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

