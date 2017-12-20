Camilla continues search for new city manager

The City of Camilla announced earlier this week a new city manager was hired, however, he turned the offer down.More >>
Wednesday was an emotional day for those who work for Albany and Dougherty County as they said their thanks and goodbyes to Albany Fire Chief and EMA Director Ron Rowe.More >>
The Dougherty County Police announced the arrested of a wanted fugitive Thursday.More >>
Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies brought a high-speed chase to an end Wednesday afternoon, when the truck they were chasing crashed.More >>
The malls and shopping centers across South Georgia will be at their busiest in the days leading up to Christmas.More >>
