Camilla continues search for new city manager

The City of Camilla announced earlier this week a new city manager was hired, however, he turned the offer down.

Ben Taylor is currently the county administrator in Bryan County.

He told WALB now isn't the right time for him to take the position in Camilla.

He was supposed to start his duties as city manager on January 23rd.

Instead, the city must continue its search for a city manager.

Bennett Adams has served as Camilla's city manager for the past several years.

He's set to retire once his replacement is found.

