City and county workers honor Ron Rowe

Wednesday was an emotional day for those who work for Albany and Dougherty County as they said their thanks and goodbyes to Albany Fire Chief and EMA Director Ron Rowe.

Rowe announced his retirement just a few weeks ago.

Rowe had worked for the Fire Department for many years before becoming Chief and EMA director, putting in 31 years of service to the community.

On Wednesday at his retirement lunch, there was a line of people who wanted to say thanks.

"We are going to miss everything he brought to the table," said Chief Sebon Burns.

Burns said a lot of people looked up to Rowe. The two men have worked together for about 28 years. He said he will be greatly missed.

Assistant City Manager Phil Roberson also thanked Rowe for his dedication to the city. He recalled the important role Rowe played during South Georgia's most recent weather events.

"When the citizens of Albany were looking to somebody for a calm reassuring presence in all those disasters, Ron was that individual," explained Roberson.

Many people, including Rowe, were emotional during their goodbyes.

"You know I've been here a long time. And it's nice to see that your time meant something to some people, but really during my time spent here, I was trying to help other people. And that helped me too, but in the end, that's what it's all about," said Rowe.

It has not been announced who will take over his positions.

