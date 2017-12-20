Truck chase ends with East Albany crash

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies brought a high-speed chase to an end Wednesday afternoon, when the truck they were chasing crashed.

The Georgia State Patrol and Dougherty Co. Police officers combined to get the person in custody when he smashed the Dodge pickup into a sanitary sewer culvert, near an apartment complex.

We are working to learn more details about who the driver was, and why the chase started.

WALB's Re-Essa Buckles is working with authorities now on this story. Stay tuned.

