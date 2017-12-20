Truck chase ends with East Albany crash

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies brought a high-speed chase to an end Wednesday afternoon, when the truck they were chasing crashed.
The Georgia State Patrol and Dougherty Co. Police officers combined to get the person in custody when he smashed the Dodge pickup into a sanitary sewer culvert, near an apartment complex.
We are working to learn more details about who the driver was, and why the chase started.
WALB's Re-Essa Buckles is working with authorities now on this story. Stay tuned.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.