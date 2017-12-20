3 in custody after Dougherty Co. chase ends in crash

Three men have been arrested after multiple law enforcement agencies brought a chase to an end Wednesday afternoon, when the truck they were chasing crashed.

Joe Adkins, 19, Chase Hartfield, 17, and Jonathan Hand, 20, were booked into the Dougherty County Jail on aggravated assault and entering auto charges, according to staff at the DCJ.

Dougherty County Police said the chase began in the 4900 block of Old Dawson Road around 2 p.m.

Police said there were shots fired between the suspects involved in the chase and the complainant.

The chase ended in the 1200 block of East Broad after the Dodge pickup crashed into a sanitary sewer culvert, near an apartment complex.

The Georgia State Patrol and Dougherty Co. Police officers worked together to get the people involved in custody after the crash.

Adkins, Hartfield and Hand will have their first appearance in court Thursday morning.

