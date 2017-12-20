Albany Chamber chief named as Regent

The President and CEO of Albany's Chamber of Commerce, Barbara Rivera Holmes, was named to the Georgia Board of Regents Wednesday, by Governor Nathan Deal.
She will represent the Second Congressional District on the Board.
Holmes sits on the boards of directors for Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy in Albany and Leadership Georgia.
She is a graduate of Leadership Georgia, Leadership Albany and the Georgia Academy for Economic Development.
Holmes earned bachelor’s degrees in Journalism and Spanish from Florida Southern College and continued her studies at Estudio Sampere Internacional in Madrid and Alicante, Spain.
She is an experienced journalist, and holds awards for excellence in journalism from the Georgia Associated Press.
Holmes and her husband, David, have one child, and live in Albany.
