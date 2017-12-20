Police patrols increase as shopping picks up before Christmas

The malls and shopping centers across South Georgia will be at their busiest in these days leading up to Christmas.

In Albany, police have increased patrols at the most popular shopping destinations, like the Albany Mall, which attracts people from across the region.

APD's spokesperson, Phyllis Banks, said they have had "significant" arrests for entering autos and home burglaries this season.

Police warn that people need to still maintain vigilance when out shopping, and keep purchases and other valuables left in vehicles out of sight from potential thieves.

"It's an up and down cycle. Sometimes we see where people are following the clean car campaign, and then sometimes we get those spurts that drives (the number of break-ins) back up," said Banks.

Banks said the number one crime right now is entering autos.

The clean-car campaign is a law-enforcement effort that started in Atlanta.

People are encouraged to remove all valuables left in unattended vehicles from sight, like purses, packages, and cell phones.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.