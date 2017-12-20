Albany man wanted for violent crimes arrested

The Dougherty County Police announced the arrest of a wanted fugitive Thursday.

Kareem Williams, 20, is in custody after an investigation that began in June.

Williams was picked up in Ocala, Florida at around 11 a.m.

Officials said the lead was developed after a joint investigation with the Southwest Regional and Florida Fugitive Task Forces of the U.S. Marshal's Office.

He was wanted by both DCP and APD. DCP had nine warrants for Williams, ranging from aggravated assault to weapons charges.

According to police, Williams was a suspect in a violent June home invasion on Gravel Hill Road that left a man paralyzed.

Williams was also a person of interest in a triple homicide on East Alberson Drive in Albany back in July.

