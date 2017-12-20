Brooks Co. man arrested for molestation

The Valdosta Police Department has been investigating an incident of child molestation for a week.

A girl under the age of 16 told police that she had been forced to have sexual intercourse with a person she knew.

The Valdosta Police Department Person’s Crimes Detectives, DFACS, the District Attorney’s Office, and the Victim’s Advocate Office built a case against the man they believe molested the girl, and took warrants against for 56-year-old Edwin Beal, Sr. on Tuesday.

They found Beal in Brooks County, where Brooks Co. deputies arrested him, and turned him over to Valdosta Police Department Detectives.

Beal was transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he is being held on two felony charges of Child Molestation and Incest.

"This is a heartbreaking case in which the offender took advantage of a child’s trust, and his actions have affected her life forever. Our thoughts go out to this victim and her family as they begin to heal and recover from this terrible situation," said VPD Commander Manahan.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.