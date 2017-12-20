Valdosta-Lowndes Park & Recreation Authority hosts 'Six Days of Christmas'

With Christmas less than a week away, some community members in South Georgia have planned a list of events to help get people into the holiday spirit.

The Valdosta-Lowndes Park & Recreation Authority is calling it the 'Six Days of Christmas'.

There will be Christmas movies shown in the park, an outdoor spaghetti dinner with Santa and even a gingerbread house workshop.

Public Relations Director Jessica Catlett said these events are meant to bring families together.

"This is VLPRA's Six Days of Christmas and it's just the week before Christmas to get everybody into the spirit, especially when folks are starting to get out of school, it gives parents and students something to do together," said Catlett.

Each event costs little to no money at all.

On Thursday, The Grinch will be shown at Drexel Park at sunset.

You can get a complete listing of the events on VLPRA's website.

