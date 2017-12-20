Valdosta man arrested after child dies

On Tuesday, December 19th, Valdosta detectives arrested Willie Hamilton, in connection with the death of his live-in girlfriend's baby.

The case began Saturday afternoon, when E-911 received an emergency call requesting assistance for an unresponsive two-month-old boy, in the 800 block of Vallotton Drive.

Police officers and firefighters began CPR until Emergency Medical Services arrived and took over first aid. The child was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, and was then flown to a hospital in Jacksonville.

The baby died on Sunday, and a Monday autopsy revealed internal trauma to the infant, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives continued their investigation and developed Hamilton as a suspect. He was taken into custody by detectives and taken to Lowndes County Jail, without incident.

Hamilton now faces charges of: Felony Murder, Cruelty to Children in the First Degree, and Aggravated Battery, both felonies.

"Any death of a child is a traumatic incident and especially in a case where a murder is involved. I am proud of tireless work by the detectives who investigated this case, who ensured that the offender in this tragic case is held accountable," said Commander Leslie Manahan.



