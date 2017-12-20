The Bridge of Tiftarea needs volunteers and donations

The Bridge of Tiftarea is a safe haven for women seeking shelter, in need of resources, or need help getting back on their feet and landing a job.

The organization is new and is looking to expand their growth. They housed their first resident at their House of Hope in March of this year.

By the end of that very same month, they were almost full of residents. In the last nine months they have helped over 28 women through their organization by providing them shelter for their families, a safe environment to grow in, and even work toward getting a GED.

Martine Hill, the organization's president, said she is very pleased with the growth she has seen and is thankful to be able to play such a big role in the women's journeys.

"It's wonderful to see lives change. Even last night at a pizza party we had at the shelter, several of the ladies just expressed their gratitude and they were just overwhelmed by the love that the ladies were showing them," said Hill.

The Bridge of Tiftarea will continue working to help the women in their community but are always looking for volunteers and donations, whether that be monetary or items they use.

If you would like to give to the organization, you can call 229-396-5990.

