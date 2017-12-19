Lee Co. leaders start early on 2020 census count

Several elected officials from different departments met last week to discuss how to ensure the 2020 census count paints a more accurate picture of the community. (Source: WALB)

The Planning and Zoning Director, Rozanne Braswell, said Lee County saw more than 325 acres of both residential and commercial development last year. (Source: WALB)

With the recent increase in residential development in Lee County, leaders have already started to prepare for the 2020 Census Count. (Source: WALB)

With the recent increase in residential development in Lee County, leaders have already started to prepare for the 2020 Census Count.

Planning and Zoning Director Rozanne Braswell said Lee County saw more than 325 acres of both residential and commercial development last year.

Several elected officials from different departments met last week to discuss how to ensure the 2020 census count paints a more accurate picture of the community.

Leaders told us in the last census around 6,000 people were not counted - which included entire subdivisions.

Now the county has stepped up to form a committee that's working to provide a local update of the census addresses.

"That's exactly how federal dollars are distributed to the state and then to the communities and as a growing community we have challenges with that growth," said Braswell.

In 2015, the federal government awarded $13 billion in grant funds based on the census count.

The funds helped to provide road improvements, Medicaid, and other social services.

Right now, the committee is working with the county's 911 system to use their addresses, voter registration, and several other departments to ensure that all addresses are logged in the census in 2020.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.