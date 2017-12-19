Kids shop with Worth Co. Public Safety agencies

On Tuesday night, two families in Sylvester spent the evening shopping with Worth County Public Safety agencies for items on their Christmas wishlist. (Source: Cp. NIkkie Celinski)

On Tuesday night, two families in Sylvester spent the evening shopping with Worth County Public Safety agencies for items on their Christmas wish list.

Sylvester Police, Poulan Police, Worth Sheriff's Office and Warwick Police held their annual Shop with a Cop event.

Eight kids were able to get all of the items on their Christmas lists.

Officers also gave them each $100 and took them shopping at Walmart.

The event was made possible thanks to contributions from local businesses and fundraising events throughout the year.

