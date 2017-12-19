Lee Co. donates patrol car to Chehaw

Lee County leaders donated one of their Crown Victoria patrol cars to Chehaw Park. (Source: WALB)

Lee County leaders donated one of their Crown Victoria patrol cars to Chehaw Park.

A few months back, officials met with Chehaw staff about how they could support the organization.

Staff plan to use the patrol car to perform several administrative duties on and off the grounds of the park.

The car became available after Lee County Sheriff's Office replaced several outdated vehicles.

"Partnering with them and what we can do to help to support them. They're a great benefit to our region. And they help with a better quality of life," Lee Co. Co-Manager Christy Dockery explained.

Because of the recent upgrade, the department had a surplus of vehicles.

Residents were able to bid on nine vehicles that were up for auction in November.

All of the cars sold for more than $11,000.

