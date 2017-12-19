Baconton church donates hundreds of turkeys and hams to people in need

Turkeys, ham and greens were handed out for annual giveaway hosted by a Baconton church. (Source: Lawrence Knighton)

The St. James Baptist Church in Baconton held its annual Turkey, Ham and Greens Giveaway on Tuesday.

The church holds the event on the birthday of its Chairman of Deacons Ernest Price. It donated 330 turkeys, hams and greens to families in need in the community in two locations.

The first location was at the Department of Family and Children Services office in Camilla.

Then they held the second giveaway at the church in Baconton.

St. James Baptist church members donated all the food to make sure people in need had food for Christmas.

