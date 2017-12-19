Tuesday night hoops: High School basketball scores/highlights

Stantravious Smith was honored for joining 1,000-point club (Source: WALB) (WALB) -
Several area high school basketball teams tipped off some of the last games before Christmas break Tuesday night. Here are some of the final scores:
Boys
FINAL: Coffee 73, Clinch County 53
FINAL: Covenant Christian 60, Sherwood Christian 51
FINAL: Tift County 45, Cook 35
FINAL: Deerfield-Windsor 75, Crisp Academy 58
Girls
FINAL: Monroe 60, Brooks County 57
FINAL: Tift County 60, Cook 37
FINAL: Covenant Christian 41, Sherwood Christian 28
FINAL: Deerfield-Windsor 58, Crisp Academy 37
