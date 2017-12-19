Bainbridge Public Safety looks for dilapidated structures

Bainbridge Public Safety needs a few bad buildings.

The department posted a call-out on Facebook on Monday, asking property owners to get in touch if they have a dilapidated or abandoned structure.

They want to use those buildings for fire suppression training.

This gives them a chance to get hands-on experience while helping owners get rid of unwanted structures.

If you're interested, you can call Fire Chief Doyle Welch at (229) 248-2038.

