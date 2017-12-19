Dougherty Co. Police investigate possible accident on Cordele Road

DCP and APD are investigating an incident on Cordele Road. (Source: Viewer)

According to Dougherty County Police, a semi-truck driver pulled over on Cordele Road after he said he thought he hit a pedestrian Tuesday night.

Police said they have not found anyone in the area who appears to be injured.

The driver said he has a camera that recorded the incident. After DCP reviewed the video, they said they did see something on there, but they couldn't tell if it was a person or if the driver hit it.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Cordele Road.

DCP and the Albany Police Department are investigating the incident. WALB will update the information as details come in.

