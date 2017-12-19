Valdosta Ugly Sweater 5k Run set for Saturday

Some people in one South Georgia community plan on sweating it out in a sweater for the Christmas holiday.

The Ugly Sweater 5k Run is set to take place on Saturday, December 23.

Community members are encouraged to wear their ugliest sweater and join the race.

Organizers said the goal is to get community members out of the house and active.

"We just wanted to have something really fun for Christmas week to get everybody in the spirit, also to get everybody outside and active, this is the month of Christmas goodies and Christmas candy and sometimes you just want to get out there and kind of run some of it off," said Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority PR Director Jessica Catlett.

Awards will be given out to for multiple categories.

If you would like to register for the race, you can visit the VLPRA website.

