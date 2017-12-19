Valdosta VA Clinic serenades veterans

Veterans at one South Georgia clinic were serenaded by the angelic voices of doctors and staff on Tuesday.

The Valdosta VA Clinic wanted to do something special for the veterans of Lowndes County, so instead of bringing in a choir, they formed one themselves.

They call themselves the VA Cherubs.

Classic songs like "Come All Ye Faithful" and "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" were crowd favorites.

Dr. Linda Walden said it was an honor to be able to give back to those who gave so much.

"They have sacrificed so much and given so much of their lives so that we can remain as a free country and without their sacrifices, it's no telling what this country would be like now," said Walden.

Highland Christian Academy provided veterans with cookies and personalized Christmas cards from students.

Walden said that the holidays are when veterans need the community the most.

