Two bridges to be replaced in Lowndes County

Two bridges in South Georgia that interchange with I-75 are being completely rebuilt.

Construction on the bridges originally took place in early August and are projected to be complete by 2020.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said that it will also be reconstructing the on and off ramps at Exit 22 and 29.

The bridge was expected to only be 4 to 5 percent complete by now, but it's currently at 11 percent.

Both bridges were built in 1960 and were deemed outdated according to GDOT Communication Specialist Nita Birmingham.

Birmingham said that both bridges have low visibility.

"If you happen to break down on the bridge it's bad because you have one lane going in each direction, so widening the bridge will certainly be a benefit there. And I think that anytime you widen an artery like that, you can move traffic a lot faster and a lot more efficiently," explained Birmingham.

The projected completion date for the Exit 22 and 29 bridges is April 30, 2020, but GDOT said it could be earlier.

The project will cost in total $48.4 million.

