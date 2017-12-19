Filmmakers tour Albany, sights set on horror film at AHS

Albany High School is one of the locations where they are hoping to shoot the movie. (Source: WALB)

The Good Life City may soon be the set of a horror film. Producers and writers with Londonderry Films spent the day in Albany on Tuesday, scoping out places to shoot the movie.

And they've got their eyes on Albany High School.

"The name of the movie is Exorcism at Lincoln High. Essentially it's about a haunted high school," explained Kevin Connolly, an actor, director and producer you may be familiar with.

Connolly spent time touring a few schools in Dougherty County on Tuesday, looking for a place to film the movie he's co-producing.

"Not a whole bunch of films have been shot here so it's all fresh territory," explained Connolly.

Connolly, along with Jay Seals and head of Londonderry Films, Chip Flaherty will be producing the movie. Horror-film legend Steve Miner will direct.

"So to think that he (Miner) is going to come to Albany and be part of the dream team we have coming down here is just great," said Flaherty, who was the co-founder of Walden Media, before being hired as EVP of Londonderry, LLC, and President of Londonderry Films.

Londonderry Films has been working with the Albany, Dougherty County EDC, Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitor's Bureau for the last year to get to where they are today with the film. As a film-ready community, they saw Albany as a perfect fit.

"We're hoping that the Atlanta film miracle, that really has exploded in Georgia, makes its way to Albany and we hope that we are the first people to get the ball going," explained Flaherty.

The producers said it's been great to be in Albany, learning about a new city and culture.

"It's been just a really great experience to come down here, everybody is opening the doors," said Co-producer Seals. "They are so happy to have us and we couldn't be more excited to be here."

The crew expects to be in Albany for about 10 weeks starting in January to shoot the movie at a number of different locations.

"Albany High, Monroe High," said Connolly. "We are going to use a mix and match of those schools. We're going to shoot at a church and a few houses, local houses."

Producers said they know the movie will be a great success. They hope it will come to fruition soon.

"Hopefully before you know it everybody will be in their seats, drinking big giant sodas seeing the Exorcism at Lincoln High," said Seal.

Members of the Dougherty County School system were part of the tour on Tuesday.

The crew is ready to move forward, but the school board must decide before the producers can use the buildings.

And good news for future actors and actresses, the crew said they're hoping to hire a few locals to make their movie debut.

