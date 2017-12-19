Sheriff: Lee Co. deputy run over by patrol car

A Lee County deputy is in the hospital after he was run over by his patrol vehicle. (Source: WALB)

A Lee County Sheriff's Office deputy has been taken to the hospital after he was run over by his patrol car on Tuesday.

According to Sheriff Reggie Rachals, Captain Larry McDuffie Sr. was serving papers to a resident on Mayfield Drive just before 4:30 p.m. when he didn't put the car in park.

Rachals said the vehicle bumped McDuffie and then rolled over him. A neighbor called 911.

The sheriff said that McDuffie was taken to Phoebe with minor injuries.

Rachals said that McDuffie has been on the force for 20 years and has been in law enforcement for more than 30 years.

