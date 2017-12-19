Sheriff: Lee Co. deputy released from hospital after run over by patrol car

A Lee County deputy is in the hospital after he was run over by his patrol vehicle. (Source: WALB)

A Lee County deputy was released from Phoebe Putney Hospital after accidentally running himself over with his own patrol car on Tuesday afternoon.

His outcome was thanks to a good Samaritan who jumped into action to call 911.

Sheriff Reggie Rachals said he was grateful for the quick response from a resident who didn't hesitate to call for help after seeing the deputy struck by his own patrol car.

"He was actually pinned under the car between the car and the front porch that's got a little ledge to it," Sheriff Rachals explained.

And if it wasn't for Captain Larry McDuffie Sr.'s body weight stopping the patrol car, "it could've been worse," Rachals added.

But on Tuesday night McDuffie Sr. was at home recovering after being released from Phoebe.

The bizarre events started at 4:25 p.m. when McDuffie Sr. was serving papers to a resident who lived on the 100 block of Mayfield Drive.

He pulled into the driveway and hopped out without putting his patrol car in park

"And it run up to him and bumped him and pushed him over down onto the porch area," explained Rachals.

In seconds, McDuffie Sr. was pinned underneath his car.

And if it had not hit him, Sheriff Rachals said the car would've plowed straight through the homeowner's front door.

"When you hear something like this going out to another public safety officer...but your heart drops," Rachals added, when it's one of their own.

"It's a good thing that the neighbor happened to be looking out the window to see what the weather was doing, and she happened to notice this had occurred," said Rachals.

Her quick thinking allowed deputies and EMS crews to arrive on the scene in minutes.

McDuffie Sr. was taken to Phoebe with minor injuries.

"He's a good officer. He knows his job. He loves his job...just be praying for him," said Rachals.

Rachals said McDuffie Sr. has been on the force for 20 years and has served in law enforcement for more than 30 years.

Sheriff Rachals told us this incident was a first for his office.

He plans to speak with all of his deputies about this incident to make sure something like this does not happen again.

